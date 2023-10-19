A little more than a couple of weeks ago, Nintendo revealed in one of those famous Nintendo Directs that fans like so much various very interesting video games, among them, Super Mario Bros Wonder for Nintendo Switch, a title that represents the classic return to the side-scrolling system which saw the birth of Nintendo’s mascot, a change in relation to what Super Mario Odyssey offered. The question is, What do we know so far about the long-awaited game of our mustachioed hero with the red cap? Well, let’s break it all down little by little in this text. Shall we begin?

Analysis and notes of Super Mario Bros. Wonder

With its upcoming release, reviews of Super Mario Bros. Wonder for Nintendo Switch began to come to light. On the page, we grant the game a perfect score of 10with international critics largely agreeing, giving the game an outstanding grade in Metacritic, the notes aggregator. In that way, Super Mario Bros. Wonder It has become one of the best-received games of the year, only behind titles like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom or Baldur’s Gate 3.

New general trailer for Super Mario Bros. Wonder

After the Nintendo Direct dedicated to Super Mario Bros. Wonder, the company has released a general trailer for the game dubbed into Spanish. Along with this summary of the new features that the title will present, we have also discovered that Nintendo Switch Online will have a very varied mission campaign to celebrate its launch. Now that there is less than a month left until the arrival of the new adventure of Super Marionerves are on edge!

Super Mario Bros Wonder trailer and official eShop page

So far, the only official trailer for the game remains the one seen during the Nintendo Direct that took place last month. You can see it below:

On the other hand, Super Mario Bros. Wonder has a dedicated page on the Nintendo website since the announcement took place, it is the one that can be seen in the following image and in addition, it has various information about it in the form of functionalities, number of possible players, a handful of official images of the game etc. You can access from the following link.

It is worth mentioning that since August 2022 there were already rumors about the possibility of a new 2D Mario video game for 2023. So the information from the popular Zippo leaker was accurate. He even got several details right: Mario, Luigi, Peach and Toad would be playable characters, they would not be part of the “New” series that started on the Nintendo DS and they would have a new artistic style.

Release date, price, download size and pre-orders

Nintendo has set the release date for Super Mario Bros Wonder for this same year, specifically, for the day October 20. Likewise, it is more than confirmed, as is usually the case in video games produced by the company based in Kyoto, that it will have both a digital and a physical version, although sadly and for the moment, without much hope that this will change, there will not be no type of collector’s edition, special Nintendo Switch or peripheral to celebrate this launch.

Regarding the official sale price, the one marked by Nintendo is 59,99 €, the standard for their new releases, at least, in digital format. Likewise, for those of you who choose to buy it in this format, you will be interested to know that its download size is 4,5 GB. On the other hand, in physical format and as is the norm, the price usually varies depending on the retailer chosen for your reservation, from €59.99 full price at the Nintendo Store or the best price at xtralife for €54.95 with some stickers as a gift or get it with a stuffed animal of your favorite character like Mario or Toad for €59.95, among other offers as we already told you several days ago in this news. So, one can easily save almost €15 if you shop around a little, which is no small feat.

The story of Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Although it would be daring to risk talking about the story that serves as the driving force for this Super Mario Bros Wonder, well there is no official information yet about it, the almost three-minute trailer sheds some information about it. The first fact of interest is that, unlike in other adventures, This time Mario will not be alone in his titanic task of rescuing the Mushroom Kingdom, since several well-known people from the franchise will be there with our hero. Likewise, at minute 1:37 you can see a huge ship with Bowser’s face flying over the skies, so Hopefully the King of the Koopa will be the villain again this time (something that surely won’t surprise anyone).

Finally, it seems that Mario does not get stars at the end of the stages, but instead receives a kind of bluish fruit (possibly those called Wonder Seeds), similar to the flower that stars in the official art. What value will they have in your adventure? I suppose they will be used to access new areas, but we will have to wait…

What will the gameplay be like?

Super Mario Bros Wonder is a side-scrolling Mario game in the old school sense, so a movement from left to right is expected, full of many jumps through a series of differentiated phases that will test our platforming skills. Also, thanks to the trailer we know that there will be a kind of supraworld from which to move our character to enter those levels (something also already well known in the series), as well as to, presumably, carry out some other secondary activity.

On the other hand, one of the most curious changes that we have been able to see in the presentation video is in the addition of those Wonder Flowers that are so protagonists that, When touched, they seem to have the ability to twist the world around us as they please in many different ways.. Pipes can come to life to move, while enemies can even suddenly flood the screen, and characters can change their appearance, which without a doubt, will act as an agent of change to take the player out of his comfort zone.

It should be added that in the Nintendo Direct on August 31, 2023, what the Flower Kingdom would be was shown:

We welcome you to the Flower Kingdom! In #SuperMarioBrosWondersix worlds surround the Petal Archipelago, making a total of seven locations to explore, each with their own levels. pic.twitter.com/ZLkvQjEZEa — Nintendo España (@NintendoES) August 31, 2023

How many characters are? And Boosters?

So far, the characters confirmed by the trailer, in a Nintendo Direct and officially by Nintendo on the dedicated page are the following:

Mario

Luigi

Peach

Daisy

yellow toad

Toad azul

Toadette

Yoshi

Yoshi rojo

Yoshi amarillo

Yoshi celeste

Caco Gazapo

Caco Gazapo y los Yoshi They are like the “easy mode” of the game. Although it will not be possible to use power-ups with them, you will not take any damage.

As to los boosters announced to dateboth previously known and new, are the following:

Mushroom

Super Mushroom

Flower of fire

Wonder Flower

Lanky form (consequence of Wonder Flower)

Spikeball Mario (unofficial name)

Luminous flower (transformation into light)

Elephant Fruit (unofficial name)

Yoshi (direct control)

Champitaladro: A new power-up that allows you to dig your way down into the earth.

bubble flower– Enclose your enemies in bubbles and you can eliminate them.

Elephant: You transform into an elephant and, apart from having more strength, you can hold and pour water.

Next, we leave you with the explanation of three new power-ups that were shown during the Nintendo Direct. In this way, you can see better in what each one consists of:

Something very different from what was seen in previous games is the Wonder Flower. When you get one, you see everything in colors, your perspective can change and things get very crazy. An example:

Expect the unexpected with Wonder effects in #SuperMarioBrosWonder! pic.twitter.com/UzPOtbHnId — Nintendo España (@NintendoES) August 31, 2023

Definitely, the Wonder Flower will give a lot of laughs and will be the best of Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

As if that were not enough, this will also help you find hidden levels.

New and old enemies

In addition to Goombas, Piranha Plants, Cheeps Cheeps or Florugas, in the video a series of rivals have been shown who will try to hinder the progress of Mario and company and who, so far, seem to be created for this specific title. For example, a type of purple ball hippopotamus, some storm clouds with an unfriendly face, a type of cowardly squirrels that seem to flee at the slightest hint of danger, some fish-shaped balloons, some extremely elongated Bala Bills, or some Hammer Brothers with gloves pushing pipes, among many others. The taste is in the variety, right? If you want a summary of all of them, do not hesitate to visit this link.

Multiplayer in Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Needless to say, Super Mario Bros Wonder can be enjoyed alone if desired from start to finish, but as could be seen in the trailer, and as confirmed by Nintendo itself, the game will have cooperative mode. Although it seems that it will be limited to local playas indicated in the following official information:

Share a wonderful experience with friends and other Mario fans. Join forces with up to three other people in local mode, and gather in front of the same Nintendo Switch console to enjoy amazing things together, while you go through the levels as a team and help each other to reach the finish line.

Likewise, the game page informs that there will be “Nintendo Switch Online features”. However, they may be limited to saving data in the cloud. and little else, instead of a possible online multiplayer.

As explained in a Nintendo Direct, you can place signs to revive again once you are in ghost mode after having died. The idea is to place them in difficult moments where you think there is a high chance of dying. The latter is mainly because you don’t have much time to touch the sign once you become a ghost.

Nintendo Switch OLED themed with Super Mario Bros. Wonder

A new Nintendo Switch OLED was announced during a Nintendo Direct. This would be themed with Super Mario Bros. Wonder and will go on sale on October 6, 2023, before the game. It is red, has an image of Super Mario in one corner and the typical coins that have characterized the saga.

Give a touch of color to your games in the purest Mario style! The console #NintendoSwitch – Red OLED model (Mario edition) will be available from October 6. pic.twitter.com/l7g6qn2q9n — Nintendo España (@NintendoES) August 31, 2023

And that’s it for this article! Are you as eager as we are to sink your teeth into Super Mario Bros Wonder? Don’t hesitate to leave it in the comments!