Like every week, we bring you the list of the games that have been downloaded the most in the Nintendo Switch eShop. Remember that the lists refer to European territory and They show us two different tops: one where all the releases are included and another focused only on those games that are only available in digital format in the virtual store of the hybrid console.

Today we see that EA Sports FC 24 has lost the first position: it has been dethroned by the premiere of Super Mario Bros Wonder. Here you have the complete lists in the Switch eShop:

All games on Nintendo Switch

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Minecraft

Stardew Valley

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Sonic Superstars

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Detective Pikachu Returns

Overcooked! 2

Among Us

Mario Party Superstars

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition

Call of Juarez: Gunslinger + Dying Light

Nintendo Switch Sports

Cars 3: Driven to Win

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Red Dead Redemption

EA Sports FC 24

WRC 9

Pikmin 4

Fae Farm

Pokemon Violet

Inside

Just Dance 2023 Edition

Don’t Starve Together

Bee Simulator

Gang Beasts

Air Jet Fighter Sky Dominators

Sonic Superstars Digital Deluxe Edition

Green Hell

Digital only games

Stardew Valley

Among Us

Inside

Don’t Starve Together

Air Jet Fighter Sky Dominators

Green Hell

One Piece: Unlimited World Red

The Game of Life 2

Quake II

Cooking Simulator

The Last Campfire

Stick Fight: The Game

Suika Game

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Thief Simulator

Vampire Survivors

Airplane Flight Simulator

Dave the Diver

Hollow Knight

Dicey Dungeons

Limbo

Eastward

Don’t Starve

The Suicide of Rachel Foster

Sea of Stars

Retro Bowl

Tools Up

Storyteller

Arise: A Simple Story

Florence

