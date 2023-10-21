Like every week, we bring you the list of the games that have been downloaded the most in the Nintendo Switch eShop. Remember that the lists refer to European territory and They show us two different tops: one where all the releases are included and another focused only on those games that are only available in digital format in the virtual store of the hybrid console.
Today we see that EA Sports FC 24 has lost the first position: it has been dethroned by the premiere of Super Mario Bros Wonder. Here you have the complete lists in the Switch eShop:
All games on Nintendo Switch
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Minecraft
Stardew Valley
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Sonic Superstars
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Detective Pikachu Returns
Overcooked! 2
Among Us
Mario Party Superstars
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition
Call of Juarez: Gunslinger + Dying Light
Nintendo Switch Sports
Cars 3: Driven to Win
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Red Dead Redemption
EA Sports FC 24
WRC 9
Pikmin 4
Fae Farm
Pokemon Violet
Inside
Just Dance 2023 Edition
Don’t Starve Together
Bee Simulator
Gang Beasts
Air Jet Fighter Sky Dominators
Sonic Superstars Digital Deluxe Edition
Green Hell
Digital only games
Stardew Valley
Among Us
Inside
Don’t Starve Together
Air Jet Fighter Sky Dominators
Green Hell
One Piece: Unlimited World Red
The Game of Life 2
Quake II
Cooking Simulator
The Last Campfire
Stick Fight: The Game
Suika Game
Disney Dreamlight Valley
Thief Simulator
Vampire Survivors
Airplane Flight Simulator
Dave the Diver
Hollow Knight
Dicey Dungeons
Limbo
Eastward
Don’t Starve
The Suicide of Rachel Foster
Sea of Stars
Retro Bowl
Tools Up
Storyteller
Arise: A Simple Story
Florence
