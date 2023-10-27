Super Mario Bros. Wonder is proclaimed the best-selling game of the week in Japan ahead of rivals such as Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Sonic Superstars, which are far behind.

In a really busy week full of premieres, Super Mario Bros. Wonder has been proclaimed Japan’s best-selling game in recent days as the Nintendo Switch continues to dominate the console market.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder records more than 660,000 units sold in Japan compared to 77,000 for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. The war to capture more sales since October 20 has ended with a crushing victory for the plumber.

This one also imposes itself mercilessly on another direct rival. Sonic Superstars registers just over 4,000 units sold in Japan. The new installment of the saga has been far behind the great numbers recorded by Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

Here we leave you the top 10 best-selling games of the week in Japan and also the list of the most popular consoles, where Nintendo Switch maintains the lead ahead of PlayStation 5, which drops compared to last week (via Gematsu).

Japan’s best-selling games this week

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 668.634 (Nuevo) Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (SIE, 10/20/23) – 77.348 (Nuevo) The Game of Life for Nintendo Switch (Takara Tomy, 10/06/23) – 10.554 (54.264) Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 10.208 (922.606) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 5.305 (5.520.260) Pokemon Escarlata / Pokemon Púrpura (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 5.260 (5.163.082) Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 4.923 (3.291.621) Detective Pikachu Returns (The Pokemon Company, 10/06/23) – 4.718 (106.605) Sonic Superstars (SEGA, 10/17/23) – 4.128 (Nuevo) Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 3.615 (5.308.529)

The best-selling consoles in Japan this week

Switch OLED Model – 51.931 (5.884.584) PlayStation 5 – 8.164 (3.928.515) Switch – 5.050 (19.576.467) Switch Lite – 5.269 (5.527.830) Xbox Series X – 2.585 (226.995) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 1.680 (589.721) PlayStation 4 – 1.437 (7.902.387) Xbox Series S – 163 (289.901) New 2DS LL – 27 (1.192.535)

If you want to know more curiosities or news related to the game, do not hesitate to take a look at the latest news… like the players of Super Mario Bros. Wonder are delighted to be able to play with Yoshi and Caco Gazapo, but they ask Nintendo for a change.

Furthermore, Super Mario Bros. Wonder does justice to something that Miyamoto said decades ago and that had never been fulfilled. And don’t miss the most “wholesome” viral clip from Super Mario Bros. Wonder will restore your faith in humanity.