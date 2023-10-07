You now have everything you need to know about Super Mario Bros Wonder on Ruetir.com. It is one of the most anticipated titles by Super Mario fans, especially after the game’s great Nintendo Direct. And now we have interesting news.

Super Mario Bros Wonder

They tie in with the launch event at Nintendo NY, Nintendo’s official store in New York. A special launch event has been announced for Super Mario Bros Wonder. In addition to opening at midnight on October 20, 2023 to sell the game, they will also be holding an event on October 19, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET with an “exciting outdoor adventure” as a prelude to the launch. Pre-order details will be revealed on October 10, 2023.

Details regarding reservations will be announced on 10/10. This is a launch that you won’t want to miss! — Nintendo NY (@NintendoNYC) October 6, 2023

Remember, after numerous rumors, it was officially confirmed that the plumber is back with this promising installment. Mario Wonder game will be released this October 20 and it is one of the most anticipated. What do you think? We remind you of its full Mario Bros Wonder trailer as well, of which we share 18 details that could have gone unnoticed.

