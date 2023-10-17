Why do Goombas hurt when touched? Super Mario Bros Wonder finally clarifies this unexplained phenomenon.

Nintendo is uncovering the secrets of the development of the new Super Mario game, like a crazy discarded transformation. On the occasion of the launch of Super Mario Bros Wonderthe company has published a double episode of Ask the Developer in which, among other things, a freak that carries almost 40 years without explanation.

Why does Mario take damage when he touches a Goomba? Surely you have asked yourself this at some point, but it has never been completely clear to you. Shigeru Miyamoto He explained at the time that it is because Goombas bite to the plumber, but the limitations of the hardware when the original Super Mario Bros came out did not allow it to be shown. Now, with Nintendo Switch, it is possible.

Masanobu Satoart director of Super Mario Bros Wonder, emphasizes that “now we are able to show those expressions” and adds that, when the Goomba bite Super Mario or any of his friends, they do it happily: “When they bite you,they do it with a smile in the face!”.

Something similar happened with the Cave in Troopa. How do you explain Takashi Tezuka, producer of Super Mario Bros Wonder, in the original Super Mario Bros they thought it would be interesting to if it turns to bite Mario when he approached behind them. Of course, they couldn’t do that animation either, so they just opted to show the enemy turning around.

Times change, but it has taken decades and the launch of Super Mario Bros Wonder, the most expressive plumber game to date, to show this phenomenon that has been tormenting poor Super Mario since the days of the NES. And you, did you know this curious fact?

