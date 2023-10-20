On the website you already have everything you need to know about Super Mario Bros Wonder. It’s one of the best games of the year for Super Mario fans, especially after the game’s big Nintendo Direct. We have already offered you our analysis and the complete guide to the game, and now we have interesting news.

Super Mario Bros Wonder

As we have learned, the video below shows its launch trailer, offered by Nintendo to celebrate the game being released today. Here it is:

Remember, after numerous rumors, it was officially confirmed that the plumber is back with this promising installment. The Mario Wonder game is now available after conquering the press and fans. What do you think about the topic? We read you in the comments!

Via.

In Ruetir.com

New Nintendo Direct for Super Mario Bros Wonder announced