The launch of Super Mario Bros. Wonder (October 20) is a new beginning for the plumber, after confirming the goodbye of Charles Martinet.

In a few days, Mario begins a new path in video games. For more than 35 years, the Nintendo plumber has lived great adventures, both in 2D and 3D, and has even participated in all kinds of sports: soccer, tennis, karts…

But the release of Super Mario Bros. Wonder, scheduled for October 20, opens an unprecedented stage for the franchise. Of course, we still don’t know what the future will be like.

A good reason is the goodbye of Charles Martinetthe voice of Mario since the beginning (and also that of Luigi, Wario or Waluigi), who now becomes the plumber’s global ambassador.

The new installment of Super Mario, exclusive to Nintendo Switch, It represents the great leap that the saga needs, And there is less and less left until the launch of the successor to the hybrid console.

Will we have a 3D Mario as a Switch 2 launch game? It is possible, but, for now, it’s time to enjoy a new 2D journey with Mario, Luigi, Toad, Peach, Daisy, Yoshi and Caco Gazapo.

A ”wonderful” new beginning

In an interview with Game Informer, the producer of Super Mario Bros. Wonder talks about what the launch of this new game means, which will be in stores on October 20 as an exclusive for Nintendo Switch.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder may be very reminiscent of New Super Mario Bros, but the reality is that marks a new stage for Nintendo’s flagship franchise.

This is what the producer believes Takashi Tezukawho feels excited about the future of the plumber, but at the moment we do not know what this ”new stage” consists of.

”I think we’ve moved on from New Super Mario Bros. to a new phase, but at this point, we have no idea what the next style of play will be.”

Spin-offs aside, we are all hoping for a big revolution for Mario in the future. Who knows if it could be in 2024, with a sequel to Super Mario Odyssey or a 3D Mario that leaves us speechless (as also happened with Mario Galaxy or Mario Sunshine).

The artistic director of the title, Masanobu Sato, also believes that Wonder represents a turning point for the character, and explains it in the following way:

”What we do know is that Super Mario Bros. Wonder has prepared a bigger stage for the adventure of Mario and his friends.”

Along with the new Mario 2D-3D, Sega will launch Sonic Superstars for all platforms. It’s curious how much the two rival titles look alike (on a visual and playable level).

Super Mario Bros. Wonder will hit stores next October 20available exclusively for Nintendo Switch. Have you already seen the new spot for the game that is so reminiscent of Peaches? If you liked the Illumination movie, we recommend you check it out.