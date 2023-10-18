The great novelty in the mechanics of Super Mario Bros Wonder was hidden behind this new character. We tell you everything about the Badges.

When the new Mario Wonder, everyone was weirded out by a mysterious worm-shaped character. He appeared fleetingly, leaving his role in the air. Now we know not only who he is, but also what his role is in the story and mechanics. Florianhe new character from Super Mario Bros Wonderbrings with him one of the most groundbreaking news of this adventure.

He prince of the Flower Kingdomof which you can already see the map with all its worlds, is the one who invites the protagonists to the beginning of the adventure to celebrate… until it arrives Bowser and the Wonder Flower disaster occurs. His role is not limited to being the pretext for the story, since he accompanies the player in all levels to activate a totally new mechanic, that of Badges.

What are Badges and how do they work?

As you can see in the center of the flower Florian’s crown, has one of the game’s insignia. These are new equippable items which greatly change the way you play, as they act as abilities for the playable characters. To choose them, players will only be able to do so before entering a level, or by accessing its menu when retrying a level after losing a life. Although they may also let Florián decide which is the most recommended.

It’s a new mechanic that gives you a light RPG touch to Super Mario Wonder and which, of course, becomes one of its great star novelties. And what types are there, or what do they do? Let’s see it.

Types of Badges and their effects

For now it has been confirmed the existence of 24 Badges divided into three different types, which can be of action (9), of object (9) and the pro (6). During the presentation, the following have been confirmed:

Action Badges

Parachute cap – Slow down the landing when wearing the cap by pressing R in the air, or shaking the controller.

climbing jump – Makes wall jumping allow you to climb the wall.

Dolphin impulse – The R button gives you a boost when swimming that speeds you up and allows you to break blocks.

Great crouch jump – Crouch for a moment and jump to reach higher, like in Super Mario Bros. 2.

floating jump – You jump higher and float for a short time in the air.

Measured jump – If you chain consecutive jumps perfectly, you will jump higher than usual even in sand.

Spear launcher – Throw a vine that brings you closer to a wall to hold on to it even if it is far away.

Item Badges

Safety bounce – Saves you from dangerous falls, automatically bouncing you when you fall into lava, for example.

Sensor – Alerts you when there are important or secret objects nearby.

Atraemonedas – Its name says it all, it turns you into a magnet that attracts nearby coins.

Insignia Pro

Invisibility – Makes you totally invisible. Enemies won’t see you, but neither will you!

Propulsion – It makes you run non-stop and faster than usual, you can even keep running in the air for a short period of time.

How to get Badges?

Mario Bros Wonder Badges can be obtained by surpassing special levels called Badge Challenges. During these, the game automatically equips you with the Badge that you will obtain as a reward, but you will only be able to obtain it if you overcome the challenge it sets for you.

Another way to obtain them is by going to the poplin shops that are spread throughout the Flower Kingdom. As you travel around the world map of Super Mario Bros Wonder, you will find stalls where buy Badges paying with Flower Coins. Now you know what these purple coins are for!

All this is what Florián, the new character, brings with him to Super Mario Bros Wonder. This little worm-shaped prince hid a big surprise in his crown, one that will play a lot in the new 2D Super Mario adventure. What Badges will you want to try starting October 20?

