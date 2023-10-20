The great novelty of Super Mario Bros Wonder is in the Badges, and in this guide we tell you which ones are the best and how to get them.

When the new Mario Wonder, everyone was weirded out by a mysterious worm-shaped character. He appeared fleetingly, leaving his role in the air. Now we know not only who he is, but also what his role is in the story and mechanics. Florianhe new character from the Flower Kingdombrings with him one of the most groundbreaking news from this adventure, the Super Mario Bros Wonder Badges.

He prince of the Flower Kingdom, of which you can now see the map with all its worlds, is the one in charge of unlocking the power of this new game mechanic. You want to know What are all the Super Mario Wonder Badges, how are they obtained and which are the best?? Well, in this guide we are going to explain everything to you.

What are Badges and how do they work?

As you can see in the center of the flower Florian’s crown, has one of the game’s insignia. These are new equippable items which greatly change the way you play, as they act as abilities for the playable characters. To choose them, players will only be able to do so before entering a level, or by accessing its menu when retrying a level after losing a life. Although they may also let Florián decide which is the most recommended.

It’s a new mechanic that gives you a light RPG touch to Super Mario Wonder and which, of course, becomes one of its great star novelties. And what types are there, or what do they do? Let’s see it.

Types of Badges and their effects

For now it has been confirmed the existence of 24 Badges divided into three different types, which can be of action (9), of object (11) and the pro (4). During the presentation, the following have been confirmed:

Action Badges

Las Action Badges are obtained by surpassing the Badge Challenges that are spread across the different worlds of the Flower Kingdom. Here you have them all:

Parachute cap – Slow down the landing when wearing the cap by pressing R in the air, or shaking the controller.

climbing jump – Makes wall jumping allow you to climb the wall.

Dolphin impulse – The R button gives you a boost when swimming that speeds you up and allows you to break blocks.

High jump – Reaches higher heights than usual and floats for a few moments when jumping.

Great Crouch Jump – Crouch for a moment and jump to reach higher, like in Super Mario Bros. 2.

Consecutive Jump – Chain consecutive jumps to reach higher heights, even in sandy areas.

Speed – Allows you to move and run faster than usual, even in sandy areas.

Spear launcher – In the air, shake the controller or press R to launch a vine that attaches to walls.

Florante tour – In the air, shake the controller or press R to gain some extra altitude.

Item Badges

To obtain the Item Badgesenough with go to the Poplin stores and buy them. Prepare your coins to get all these medals:

Reward – Earn coins by defeating enemies.

Automatic Super Mushroom – Start each level with a Super Mushroom.

Block generator! – Levels will contain ! blocks, which serve as platforms and contain objects, among other functions.

Safety Bounce – If you fall into a hole, lava, or swamp, you will bounce once!

Rhythmic Jump – Earn coins by jumping to the music.

Sensor – The badge reacts when you get close to certain objects, such as a Flower Decacoin or a Wonder Flower.

Atraemonedas – Attract nearby coins and flower coins to you.

Allelephants – Picking up any boosted item will give you the Elephant transformation.

Todofuego – Picking up any boosted item will give you the Fire transformation.

Todoburbuj – Picking up any boosted item will give you the Bubble transformation.

Totaladros – Picking up any boosted item will give you the Drill transformation.

Insignia Pro

Las Insignia Pro are obtained through the secret routes What is there when unlocking the Secret Exits of Super Mario Bros Wonder. Here you have all the ones there are:

Propulsion – Run continuously at high speed. If the ground runs out and you start to fall, you will have a brief moment during which you can still jump.

Spring footwear – It jumps constantly and allows you to jump higher than usual.

Invisibility – It makes you invisible. The enemies won’t know where you are! Neither you nor…

The chapel – You will hear strange voices…

How to get Badges?

Mario Bros Wonder Badges can be obtained by surpassing special levels called Badge Challenges. During these, the game automatically equips you with the Badge that you will obtain as a reward, but you will only be able to obtain it if you overcome the challenge it sets for you.

Another way to obtain them is by going to the poplin shops that are spread throughout the Flower Kingdom. As you travel around the world map of Super Mario Bros Wonder, you will find stalls where buy Badges paying with Flower Coins. Now you know what these purple coins are for!

Then there are the secret routes, which unlock the Super Mario Bros Wonder Pro Badges. This is the last way to get the complete collection of special abilities in the game, although there is one in particular that is not achieved in the same way as the rest…

How to get the Secret Badge

There is a special badge, which is secret, and can only be obtained once you have completed the entire adventure. If you want to know How is it achieved and what effect does it have?you can take a look at our guide to the Super Mario Bros Wonder Secret Badge.

(In construction)

All this is what Florián, the new character, brings with him to Super Mario Bros Wonder. This little worm-shaped prince hid a big surprise in his crown, one that will play a lot in the new 2D Super Mario adventure. What Badges will you want to try starting October 20?

