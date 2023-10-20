We provide you with the best places to buy Super Mario Bros Wonder cheaper and at the best price, along with its editions and gifts.

The long-awaited launch of Super Mario Bros Wonder. After discovering all its new features in a special Direct, and telling you everything about our more than 10 hours of gameplay in these final impressions, you will surely now be wondering where buy Super Mario Bros Wonder cheaper and what is your best price. The time has come for you to know.

Because? Because here we are going to review the best stores where you can buy Super Mario Wonder for Nintendo Switch at the best price when its release date arrives. Everything you need to enjoy the new Super Mario 2D for Nintendo Switchsave and, along the way, get a little gift.

Buy Super Mario Bros Wonder cheaper – Prices and stores

All the freebies for pre-ordering the game, all the major online stores where you can get it and, of course, the cheapest places to get it. If you like pre-order the new Mario Bros Wonder for Switch nowthis is the time and place to do it.

Super Mario Bros Wonder release date

Unless you are very disconnected from Nintendo news, you should know that Super Mario Bros Wonder has an imminent release date. The game goes on sale this very day Friday, October 20, 2023so you have to hurry if you want to make sure you have it ready for launch day at your home.

Available editions of Super Mario Bros Wonder

The truth is that there are no special editions of Super Mario Bros Wonder, as is the case with other Nintendo Switch games. However, Nintendo has put together a kind of limited edition that is only available through its official online store: the Super Mario Bros Wonder Megapack.

It is more expensive, but comes with several gifts in addition to the physical game, and is limited to one unit per person. If you are interested in knowing more, you can read our post with all the information about this “limited edition” of Super Mario Bros Wonder.

Super Mario Bros Wonder price, where can you buy it cheaper?

You’ve already seen the editions there are, but where can you buy Super Mario Bros Wonder cheaper? Let’s see below all the options you have and where it is available at the best price:

Pre-order Super Mario Bros Wonder in Amazon – 46,90 €

Pre-order Super Mario Bros Wonder in Carrefour – 46,90 €

Pre-order Super Mario Bros Wonder in Media Markt – 46,99 €

Pre-order Super Mario Bros Wonder in TodoConsolas – 50,95 €

Pre-order Super Mario Bros Wonder in The Shop Gamer – 52,95 €

Pre-order Super Mario Bros Wonder in Impact Game – 54,90 €

Pre-order Super Mario Bros Wonder in xtralife – 54,95 €

Pre-order Super Mario Bros Wonder in Fnac – 54,99 €

Pre-order Super Mario Bros Wonder in The English Court – 59,90 €

Pre-order Super Mario Bros Wonder in Game Play Stores – 59,95 €

Pre-order Super Mario Bros Wonder in GAME – 59,99 €

Pre-order Super Mario Bros Wonder in PC Components – 59,99 €

Pre-order Super Mario Bros Wonder in Video of the Father – 59,99 €

All gifts and bonuses for booking

Depending on the store where you make your Super Mario Wonder reservationIn addition to paying more or less for it, you can get a series of special gifts. Next, we show you the Mario Wonder pre-order bonus in each store:

Wonder Flower, Talking Flower and Elephant Pin Set – GAME

Elephant anti-stress ball – Fnac and MediaMarkt

Sticky set – Canal Ocio, Dis Ocio, El Corte Inglés, Game Play Stores, Impact Game, PCComponentes, The Shop Gamer, TodoConsolas, Video Oca and xtralife

Fuente