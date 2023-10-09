Super Mario Bros. Wonder wants to end a glorious 2023 with the best two-dimensional platformer ever. Easy, when you’re the king.

Developer / Publisher: Nintendo/Nintendo Prezzo: € 59,99 Location: Texts Multiplayer: Local cooperative GO: 7 Available on: Switch Launch date: October 20, 2023

Calendar in hand, more than two decades have passed since the last real Super Mario two-dimensional. And my very personal conception of time whispers to me differently. Forgive me, but the Wii U episode left me a little cold: scholastic, almost banal in its beauty; which means, in a Mario game, being faced with a sensational game. When you’re the undisputed king of the platform game, settling for the term “Sensational” is not enough.

Not to make my heart skip a beat like when I swindled for that super Famicom import eons ago. Super Mario Bros. Wonder is the stick of dynamite with which to rekindle the sacred fire, and comparing it to a simple spark seems reductive. Here because.

SUPER MARIO BROS. WONDER AND THE ANCIENT ART OF RENEWING YOURSELF WITHOUT LOST

Mario and his companions are on a trip to the Flower Kingdom. As always, Bowser has a hand in it: a banal start, however the change of scenery is the opportunity to allow Nintendo to rewrite a good part of what we have so far taken for granted in the adventures of the mustachioed plumber, remaining faithful to the stylistic features that they have rightly made immortal. The level design is sublime, the controls precise and there are new power-ups to freshen up with as well as familiar mechanics. Comefor example, the now famous transformation into an anthropomorphic pachyderm, strong and capable of spraying enemies and landscape with his trunk. Adorable!

There is a very strong personality in the twelve selectable characters; basically identical, except in appearance, although the Yoshis and Ruboniglio cannot take advantage of mushrooms or various Fire Flowers, presenting themselves completely invulnerable to damage and offering effects in a sort of easy mode for novice players. Their animations are splendid and well characterized down to the smallest details (entering a horizontal tube with Luigi, the latter will let his hat flutter out in his haste, which he will recover by extending his arm with a gesture worthy of the Looney Tunes), but overall the audiovisual presentation never ceases to amaze, despite its age of Switch.

NOMEN OMEN

Needless to say, however, the strong point of Super Mario Bros. Wonder is the continuous amazement: nomen omen, never before has it been the most appropriate term. Each level introduces new enemies and ideas and then forgets about them and continues to propose them with crazy inventiveness, in a real bombardment of impeccable game design. A sensation that culminates with the collection of Wonder Flowers, a bonus that transforms the logic behind memorable basic levels into impressive displays of pure genius, completely changing the rules of the game.

Suddenly, the tubes come alive to slither like snakes, while a shower of Super Shooting Stars creates unexpected opportunities; the perspective distorts and the change of pace forces you to quickly adapt to new rules. Super Mario Bros. Wonder is an exhilarating experience: immediate but at the same time complex and profoundas well as multifaceted enough to offer something for all players also thanks to the pins, which guarantee special bonuses that can be freely alternated before starting a level or after losing a life.

One of these allows you to glide using a giant cap like a glider, but there are others, divided by active and passive powers. Some make particularly frustrating passages more manageable (each level has its own well-specified level of difficulty), while some offer the right tools to reach the most remote corners in search of secrets. Super Mario Bros. Wonder has what it takes to end Switch 2023 with a bang, and we will have the opportunity to talk about it in more depth during the review. In the meantime, mark your calendar for its release, scheduled for the 20th of this month.

