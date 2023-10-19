There are a few hours left until everyone interested in Super Mario Bros. Wonder can try it on their Nintendo Switch, so different details related to the game continue to be known. Now, a Mario Elephant plush toy has just been announced and we’re sure you’re going to want it in your collection.

Mario Elefante continues to increase his popularity

As you probably know, Mario will have new transformations in his next adventure in the Flower Kingdom. One of the ones that caught the most attention was that of Mario Elefante, who will take advantage of his size and weight to cross each stage.

Due to this, and the popularity he has gained in recent months, it has just been confirmed that a new plush collectible will arrive next year with this transformation of the plumber.

Here you can see it:

This is the new official plush

As you could see, the Japanese toy manufacturer San-ei Boeki wants to impress all the Japanese players who have been conquered by this version of Mario, so they are planning to launch the collectible in January 2024.

It is worth mentioning that the stuffed animal will measure 26 CM and can be obtained in Japanese territory for $22 USD ($396 MXN approximately) in stores or platforms to be announced and it is not yet clear if it will reach the West. We will continue to inform you about any news in this regard.

What is Super Mario Bros. Wonder?

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is a 2D style game reminiscent of the New Super Mario Bros. games and will include characters like Mario, Luigi, Peach, Daisy, Toad, Toadette and Yoshi in an adventure that will allow you to discover the Flower Kingdom.

It is worth mentioning that the game will present fresh ideas for the saga and will bring with it very special power-ups: from being able to throw bubbles to capture enemies, to turning into a curious elephant. Another possibility of the title is that you can team up with up to 3 friends and play locally, or take advantage of some online features.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder will premiere exclusively on Nintendo Switch on October 20. We invite you to stay updated with all the news about the game at this link.

What do you think of this Elephant Mario plush? Tell us in the comments.

