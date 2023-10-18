Super Mario Bros. Wonder almost had live commentators like in sports games, which ended up leading to the controversial talking flowers.

Despite the great reviews that the new Switch exclusive is receiving, one of the novelties that has generated the most rejection or doubts Super Mario Bros. Wonder among the fans are the talking flowerswho appear everywhere in the levels of the Flower Kingdom encouraging the player, sometimes emphasizing the obvious with a somewhat irritating voice (in Spanish).

Well, this detail of Super Mario Bros. Wonder, which is still insignificant (even can be disabled or changing the language of the voices so they don’t distract you) was almost something much bigger: live commentary throughout the game. Like Manolo Lama in FIFA.

In the latest Ask the Developer interview published on the official Nintendo website, they discover that it was an idea from the legendary producer Takashi Tezukaand which they considered for six months, until they finally decided it didn’t work…

The commentators of Super Mario Bros. Wonder led to the talking flowers

Koichi Hayashidaa Wonder game designer with experience in 3D games, says they spent six months working on this feature, which would have added voices that would comment on the player’s actions in the game.

But in that process they had several doubts, such as who would do those voices. The default voice was too generic, like a news commentator, so they added a profile voice “Tsundere”, which in Japanese refers to a cold and strict but affectionate person.

In their playtests, they saw that many people preferred this type of colder voice. But finally they had to remove the optionbecause this process would have required an enormous amount of work.

Tezuka, who was a big fan of this idea, insisted on bringing this idea back and they added a new member to the team to be in charge of fine-tuning this commentary idea, which ended up leading to the talking flowerswhich speak to you in some parts of the map.

These flowers sometimes say funny things and other times they give clues. In general it contributes to the player does not feel alone in the levelsand even gave rise to mechanics, such as hide talking flowers throughout the levels.

Will you leave talking voices activated in your game of Super Mario Bros. Wonder? Takashi Tezuka will be very disappointed if you disable them!