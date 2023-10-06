We have good news related to Super Mario Bros. Wonder, since those responsible for it have just shared a new trailer in Japan that confirms the return of very special characters: the Ninji.

Here you can see the character

As you surely know, the long-awaited Nintendo title will arrive in the third week of October and promises an interesting adventure in the Flower Kingdom, where Mario will be able to take advantage of several new abilities, such as Elephant Mario.

Now, Nintendo’s Japanese YouTube account published a new trailer showing the return of the Ninji, who will appear at different times and in each scenario of the plumber’s next adventure.

Here you can see the Japanese trailer:

As you could see, the Ninji will be back and they may make your life a little difficult. If you don’t remember them, let us tell you that they are recurring enemies in the franchise who made their debut alongside the Shy Guys, the Bob-Ombs and Pokeys in Yume Kōjō: Doki Doki Panic!, a game that did not leave Japan. Later, they appeared in Super Mario Bros. 2, Super Mario World, Super Mario Run, Super Mario Maker 2 and Mario Golf: Super Rush, as well as in some Paper Mario installments.

What will Super Mario Bros. Wonder be about?

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is a 2D style game reminiscent of the New Super Mario Bros. games and will include characters like Mario, Luigi, Peach, Daisy, Toad, Toadette and Yoshi in an adventure that will allow you to discover the Flower Kingdom.

It is worth mentioning that the game will present fresh ideas for the saga and will bring with it very special power-ups: from being able to throw bubbles to capture enemies, to turning into a curious elephant. Another possibility of the title is that you can team up with up to 3 friends and play locally, or take advantage of some online features.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder will be released exclusively on Nintendo Switch on October 20. We invite you to stay updated with all the news about the game at this link.

What do you think of this installment for Switch? Tell us in the comments.

