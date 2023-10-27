Super Mario Bros has been one of Nintendo’s quintessential franchises that the fans have fallen in love the most over the years. And of course, a large community of artists has always relied on the Nintendo franchise to unleash their talent.

We can see it in the illustration that was shared of Mario after Charles Martinet’s farewell, or in his day-to-day life in forums and networks, and also streaming channels. Today we bring you a video of an incredible illustration from the Super Mario movie that you will undoubtedly love, and the best thing is that it is made exclusively by hand.

Here you can see the entire official process of creating this hand art piece amazing Super Mario Bros:

At Ruetir.com we are willing to share all kinds of art related to our favorite games, and with those emblems that have forged a path of constant success, effort and improvement. Both well-known artists and those who are taking off and are in their first steps in this complicated world.

Do not hesitate to leave us your opinion in comments and if would you like to see more news of this style soon on the web. We take this opportunity to share with you our article on all the Super Mario games ordered by release date.

Via