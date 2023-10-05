Universal announces the return of Super Mario Bros. The Movie to theaters in Japan with a very special version in 4DX and MX4D.

Universal and Nintendo They continue pushing to try to bring the plumber to the top of the historical box office. After its fleeting return to some theaters in Latin Americait has been announced that the most special version of Super Mario Bros. The Movie It will be released very soon in cinemas Japanof the October 13 to 19 of 2023.

For an entire week, Japanese viewers will be able to watch the Super Mario Bros. movie in 4DX y MX4D. In addition to that, everyone who buys a ticket to see it in either of these two versions will receive a gift filing cabinet with the Plumbers Super Mario Bros logo (“Super Mario Bros Plumbing”).

Mamoru MiyanoJapanese voice of Super Mario in the film, has issued a video statement to announce the rMario Bros. movie premieres in Japan. In it, in addition to showing what the binder that will be given to viewers looks like, it clarifies that the launch of this version is due to the enormous support of the fans and the large number of requests that had requested this version.

He cine 4DX immerses viewers much more in the story by replicating effects such as wind, rain, heat or even snow in the room. On the other hand, the version MX4D also adds movement to the seatsoffering the definitive immersion experience.

Unfortunately, the premiere of this very special version of the Super Mario Bros movie with 4DX and MX4D if it limits only to Japan. Although it is possible that it will reach more territories from October 19. Will it get enough momentum to surpass the only one ahead of it at the animated box office?

Via