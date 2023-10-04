The Super Mario Bros. movie features one of the most popular songs so far in 2023, and also one of the most catchy. We are talking about the famous Peaches, a song that Jack Black has designed specifically for the character of Bowser.

Have you ever wondered the entire process that had to be followed to make it? In this topic we see the intentions and Bowser’s true feelings, which is why it managed to come out so perfectly in theaters. It has practically become a hallmark of the film. And also the entire Super Mario game franchise indirectly.

Bowser’s song is a strong candidate to win the Oscar for best song in a movie in 2023. The song sneaked into the Billboard top 100 a few months ago, breaking records. At first the artist himself was not clear if this was what he wanted to do, nor if the project fit into what he had been doing until now:

“I’m very protective of my singing career with my band, Tenacious D. I mean, are we going to do a musical? Yes that’s how it is, so I want to listen to the music before I agree to do it. So I said, ‘Let me hear what you have, what do you have? They sent this little song, and I couldn’t deny that it was fun. I was like, I get it. I see why you want Bowser to do this, tickling the ivories and singing a love song to Peaches. It was irrefutable”.

And that was how what was created, which today is for millions the best musical theme seen in a movie so far this year and is from the Movie Super Mario Bros. Jack Black was delighted to explore that more sensitive and insecure side of Bowser, which in the end ended up giving greater depth to the character. Check out the video linked at the end of the note to see the “Behind the Scenes” of Peaches filming.

Via: YouTube