Super Mario Bros 3 was originally released on October 23, 1988 in Japan. Just today, the veteran NES title celebrates its 35th anniversary. On a day to commemorate what for many is the best Super Mario game in history so far.

Despite having had great releases during these decades (Super Mario Galaxy, Super Mario Wonder, to name a few), This classic is still kept in a special corner in the hearts of more than one fan..

The title later arrived in Europe. Landing in August of the year 1991. It was led in its development by Shigeru Miyamoto and Takashi Tezuka, it brought a fresh air to the franchise and the foundations to establish Super Mario in what it is today. This Super Mario game sold about 17 million games on the NES alone.

It also gave rise to expanding the franchise and even making an animated series that, over time, has been lost. Also in Super Mario Bros 3, Mario’s ability to fly was introduced, Bowser’s design was changed similar to the one we have today, and he had a incredible success within the Nintendera community and outside of it.