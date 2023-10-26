Well, it seems that Super Mario 64 continues to leave us news decades after its release. Today we bring you a detail that will undoubtedly be curious to you, even if you have played the Super Mario 64 DS version!

Super Mario 64

This is a peculiar detail of the level of the Steep Mountain. In this level, Mario has the ability to touch the bottom of the level and then stay within the limits by performing a wall jump. Even though Mario is alive and clearly able to get out of the abyss, the game considers it like he has lost anyway.

This peculiarity illustrates a curious contradiction in the game, where the mechanics don’t necessarily reflect the character’s actual situation, often surprising players when experiencing this strange interaction in a Mario franchise classic like this. You can see it below:

In Tall, Tall Mountain in Super Mario 64, it is possible for Mario to touch the bottom of the level, but then remain in bounds with a wall jump. Despite Mario still being alive and clearly still being able to get out of the pit, the game will simply declare him dead anyway. pic.twitter.com/jYMTGLYrUs — Supper Mario Broth (@MarioBrothBlog) October 26, 2023

What do you think? Don’t hesitate to share your opinion in the comments. You can also find previous news about this game here. Additionally, you can take a look at all the Super Mario games by release date.

Via.