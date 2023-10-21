Well, it seems that Super Mario 64 continues to leave us news decades after its release. Today we bring you a detail that will undoubtedly be curious to you, even if you have played the Super Mario 64 DS version!

This is a peculiar detail related to penguins. In the game Mario 64, penguins generally have a neutral expression. However, within the game code there are two unused expressions for penguins: one in which the penguin shows sadness and another in which the penguin lacks eyes.

These unused expressions may have been part of some mechanic or event that Was discarded during the development of the game, and today they are curiosities for those who explore the secrets hidden in the world of video games. You can see it below, along with the angry expression included in the game:

Addendum: as pointed out by several readers, I have failed to consider that there is one additional “angry” expression in the game, used when Mario takes away the baby penguin. I hope the post is still acceptable, as the purpose was to showcase the two unused expressions! pic.twitter.com/Goo4RuVFhE — Supper Mario Broth (@MarioBrothBlog) October 20, 2023

What do you think?

