The four-a-side mini-tournament with Napoli, Inter, Lazio and Fiorentina will always be played in January: the new dates will be made official next Monday

The Lega Serie A informs in a note “that it has received, from the Arab sports authorities, a request to move the EA Sports Fc Supercup to the next month of January 2024. The new dates will be communicated following the Council of the League called for October 9th”. The dates initially scheduled for the four-team mini-tournament, new this year, were from January 4th to 8th. The Italian Super Cup will be played by Napoli, Inter, Lazio and Fiorentina.