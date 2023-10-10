Konami Digital Entertainment B.V. and the British developer Second Impact Games announce the participation of Super Crazy Rhythm Castle at Steam Next Fest October 2023 with a demo that will give players a taste of the early stages of the game, with tutorials and accesso all’area Undergrowth. During the Steam Next Fest October 2023, scheduled from 7pm on Monday 9 October to 7pm on Monday 16 Octoberplayers will have the chance to try this rhythm puzzle adventure before the official release. I pre-order they are active on all digital stores, with a special 10% discount for those who make the purchase before the launch. Find the demo here. Below is an overview via Steam:

Here is Super Crazy Rhythm Castle, the chaotic musical adventure! A co-op mashup never heard before: work together to break the mold while continuing to chain combos. Alone or with up to three other friends. Will you be able to conquer the castle?

Adventure in the absurd

An unforgettable journey with a light heart, beating time with your foot. Merge with music and madness. Unlikely hero, approach the rhythm castle. Inside, the deranged King Ferdinand awaits you, intent on defending the crown and ruining your day. He overcomes his crazy challenges and beats him at his own game. He throws beans in an ancient summoning ritual. He blows away a giant eggplant DJ. He covers little meat people in gravy for reasons that will become clear, I promise. All without losing pace.

Crazy coop

Chaotic, fun and accessible cooperative gameplay. Rhythm games not your thing? You can play using three or four keys. Or focus on the puzzles while your partner thinks about the music. Alone or in sync with friends, embrace the madness and face the challenges of the rhythm castle.

Super Crazy Rhythm Castle will be available from November 14th on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Steam e Nintendo Switch.