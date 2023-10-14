Indonesian National Team wing defender, Shayne Pattynama admitted that his condition was okay, he could even sleep soundly. Therefore, he is ready to appear and score another goal against Brunei Darussalam.

The Indonesian national team will face hosts Brunei Darussalam in the second leg of the first round of the 2026 World Cup Qualifications in the Asian zone at the Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah Stadium, Tuesday (17/10/2023) evening WIB.

Looking at this match, the Garuda squad had the capital to win 6-0 in the first leg on October 12 in Jakarta.

Shayne Pattynama himself admits that his physical condition is good. Adaptation, which has recently often been a problem for him, can be overcome well.

“My physical condition is good, I am starting to adapt. After yesterday’s trip (to Brunei), I have also slept well for the past few days,” said Shayne Pattynama in his statement, Saturday (14/10/2023).

“So I am in fit condition, training was also good. I am ready for the match,” continued the 25 year old player who plays in the Norwegian League with the Viking FK club.

The Indonesian national team has landed in Brunei since Friday (13/10/2023) evening. The day after, the Garuda squad immediately trained lightly.

“We did recovery exercises and some other fun exercises today, such as goal post challenges and others in preparation for tomorrow’s match,” said Pattynama.

“Of course we are confident enough to win again and maybe come back with a big score,” said the Indonesian-Dutch player.

The Garuda squad only needs a 0-0 draw to ensure they qualify for the second round of the 2026 World Cup Qualifications in the Asian zone.

However, if they qualify, the Indonesian National Team will be joined in Group F along with tough opponents such as Iraq, Vietnam and the Philippines.