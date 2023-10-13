The British newspaper “The Sun” reported on Monday that artificial intelligence has supernatural capabilities that exceed those of humans, but it will nevertheless pose a threat to the national security of countries.

Futurist Ray Kurzel said that he believes that by 2045, the “singularity” phenomenon will emerge, which means that artificial intelligence will have super intelligence that exceeds the capabilities of humans.

He added that artificial intelligence systems will be self-aware, and perhaps humans will have no choice but to integrate with technology, or risk being left behind.

According to “Sun,” Kurzel’s predictions are usually accurate. Out of 147 predictions since the 1990s, his accuracy rate was 86 percent.

The line between humans and technology has blurred for years. For example, cars have become similar to huge computers on wheels, and girlfriends who are artificial intelligence have become a reality.

But tomorrow’s world will be radically different from the world we live in today, according to Kurzel.

With the rise of AI-powered chat systems like ChatGPT, some assume that the Singularity will occur before the end of the decade.

Futurist and Executive Director of the Tomorrow Today Institute in the United States, Melanie Subin, explains that “singularity” revolves around access to superhuman artificial intelligence that exceeds the capabilities of humans, both intellectually and creatively.

She stated that during the coming decades we must redefine the contribution of humans to producing economic value, especially if machines become more effective in various fields.

But the concerns that concern her and her colleagues are the creation of super-intelligent artificial intelligence systems and their control, mainly by states.

According to the American expert, the development of artificial intelligence systems in specific countries may lead to their use in certain applications such as military intelligence, which will be a threat to national or food security, and vital infrastructure such as electricity networks.

She said that there is a competitive race in which “unscrupulous” companies are involved in developing pioneering artificial intelligence systems, in which major institutions have the upper hand because of the large resources they allocate to these programs.

She added that access to these systems “will play a pivotal role in determining the influence of countries and companies in the future.”