Fast & Furious actor Sung Kang puts the pedal to the metal to adapt the Initial D manga to the big screen. Could this be the drift bomb?

Buckle up, speed and drift fans. Do you remember He, the quiet guy with few words from the Fast & Furious saga? Well now it’s called Sung Kang in real life and is more than ready to immerse us fully in the world of drifting, but in a manga version. Yes, we talk about Initial Dthat Japanese treasure that has been giving fuel to our dreams for decades.

And no, it’s not going to be anything. In an interview with South China Morning Post, Kang went all out and gave some sweet details. Get ready to embark on a hero’s journey in the purest Rocky or Karate Kid style, but changing the fists and kicks for full-speed curves and skids that leave you breathless.

An Initial D con sabor a Hollywood dinner

Come on, this is getting exciting. Sung Kang He’s not just stepping into the role of director; The guy promises that it will be an adaptation faithful to the original manga. And you better, because expectations are through the roof. We fans are ready to see how Takumi Fujiwarathat driving prodigy, goes from being a kid who worked at a gas station to becoming the legend of the roads of Gunma prefecture.

Kang is not a newcomer to the four-wheeled world of drifting. The actor revitalized his love for cars to the point of restoring a 1973 Datsun 240Z, which even became available as a playable vehicle in the Gran Turismo video game. With him at the wheel, the adaptation promises to remain faithful to the essence of the manga and anime, while continuing to provide that blockbuster flavor that we all expect.

A legacy of speed and asphalt

In case you didn’t know, Initial D is a work that started as a manga back in 1995, and that has since inspired a generation of fans of engines and speed. Takumi, our protagonist, is not only a gasoline ace, but he is the king of drifting on Mount Akina. The manga even inspired a live-action version in 2005 directed by Andrew Lau and Alan Mak, with Jay Chou and Anne Suzuki giving it their all on the asphalt.

But, hey, it’s not all about looking back. The Initial D manga is far from being forgotten, since the publisher Kadonsha USA plans to launch a omnibus edition in spring 2024 with a new translation and labeling. So, between the new movie and future editions, the traffic light is green for fans of this racing classic.

Talk about the impact of Initial D It’s like taking a trip back in time, where you realize that this manga has been much more than a few pages full of ink. Since its debut in 1995, it became the gospel of world of drift for many. He not only boosted drifting culture globally, but also put iconic cars like the Toyota AE86 Sprinter Truenoel famoso “Hachiroku”.

The most amazing thing is how it crossed borders, influencing everything from anime to the big screen with films like ‘The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift’. Even in the world of video games, she feels his legacy. Who hasn’t wanted to drift like Takumi Fujiwara at some point, eh? The saga has served as inspiration and has been the starting point for many fans who later became true drift professionals. In short, Initial D is not only a cultural phenomenon; It is a lifestyle.