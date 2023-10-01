Suara.com – Another earthquake occurred on the island of Java. This time, the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) reported that an earthquake had just occurred in the Sumur area, Banten Province.

An earthquake reportedly measuring 3.7 magnitude rocked the Sumur area on Sunday (1/10/2023) evening at 22.54 WIB.

In the report broadcast via BMKG’s official Twitter, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 11 kilometers at a position 47 kilometers southwest of Sumur.

In its report, BMKG said that earthquake information prioritizes speed, so the results of data processing are not yet stable and can change as the data is complete.

