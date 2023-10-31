Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google, has faced a highly publicized interrogation in the District Court of Washington DC as part of an antitrust trial.

Accusations from the Justice Department and a coalition of state attorneys general allege that Google has used exclusive deals with handset and browser makers to consolidate its dominant market position.

The cornerstone of the government’s argument lies in the claim that Google has maintained an illegal monopoly on search tools, depriving consumers of competition that could have given them higher quality and greater choice.

This trial has captured all the attention of the technology community and the truth is that it has left great moments.

Pichai’s testimony reveals Google’s concern about Microsoft’s practices in 2005

One of the highlights of Pichai’s testimony centered on a 2005 letter written by David Drummond, who was Google’s top lawyer at the time. The letter was addressed to Microsoft general counsel Brad Smith and explained Google’s concerns regarding the release of Microsoft Internet Explorer 7 (IE7). The company feared that Microsoft would prioritize its own search engine as the default in the browser.

Drummond’s proposal was for Microsoft to allow new IE7 users to choose their default search engine through a choice screen. At that time, Google defended the idea that the search market should remain competitive.

Pichai’s testimony highlights the relevance of defaults and how users interact with search engines. Despite users’ ability to change their default search engine on browsers and mobile devices, Drummond’s 2005 letter underscored that most end users do not change them.

This reinforces the government’s argument that Google uses agreements to ensure that its search engine is the default, thus excluding its competitors.

In this trial also The relationship between Google and Apple was mentioned regarding their search agreement. Pichai revealed that Google paid a lot of money in 2021 to be the default search engine on mobile and web browsers.

As you can see, Google defends its position by arguing that they have developed high-quality products that have made the web accessible to billions of people around the world. However, The resolution of this case will be a milestone that will mark the course of the technology industry in the future.