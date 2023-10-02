A number of celebrities have again been dragged into the alleged promotion of online gambling. This time it was Amanda Manopo’s turn.

Amanda Manopo is scheduled to be questioned by Bareskrim Polri investigators today, Monday (2/10/2023).

“Today, an examination or clarification will be carried out on Amanda Manopo,” said Director of Cyber ​​Crime Bareskrim Polri Brigadier General Adi Vivid Agustiadi Bachtiar.

The police cannot confirm whether Amanda Manopo will attend or not.

“Regarding the update, we will convey it again later,” said Adi Vivid.

Previously, a number of artists had been questioned regarding allegations of online gambling promotion. Among them are Yuki Kato, Cupi Cupita and Wulan Guritno.