Sultan Ibrahim of Johor was elected as the King of Malaysia. Photo/Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR – The Malaysian royal family chose the powerful and outspoken Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar from the southern state of Johor to be the next king of the country.

Kings play a ceremonial role in Malaysia, but monarchies have become more influential in recent years due to prolonged political instability that has pushed ruling monarchs to wield rarely used discretionary powers.

Malaysia has a unique system in which the heads of nine royal families take turns being king for five-year terms. This Southeast Asian country adheres to a parliamentary democracy system, with the king serving as head of state.

“Sultan Ibrahim will take over power from current King Al-Sultan Abdullah on January 31 2024,” the custodian of the ruling seal said in a statement on Friday, reported by Reuters.

Unlike other traditional Malaysian rulers, Sultan Ibrahim is outspoken about politics and says he has good relations with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

The Sultan, who is known to have a large collection of luxury cars and motorbikes, has extensive businesses ranging from real estate to mining.

The King of Malaysia plays an unusually active role in Malaysian politics, selecting the country’s last three prime ministers.

The federal constitution gives the king little discretionary power, and most monarchs are required to act on the advice of the prime minister and cabinet.

It also allows the king to appoint a prime minister who he believes has a majority in parliament, a power that was never used until 2020, as prime ministers are usually chosen through elections.

The Malaysian king wielded these powers during a period of political instability triggered by the defeat of the United Malays National Organization (UMNO), which had ruled Malaysia uninterrupted from independence until 2018.

The king also has the power to pardon those who are punished. In 2018, the Al-Sultan’s predecessor, Sultan Muhammad V, granted a pardon to Anwar, who was then imprisoned on charges of sodomy and corruption which he said were politically motivated.

Former prime minister Najib Razak, who was jailed last year on corruption charges related to the 1MDB state fund scandal, has applied for a royal pardon, a request that could be reviewed by the new king.

