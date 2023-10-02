Sukuna’s most recent feat is a huge insult to Satoru Gojo.

Sukuna has acquired his true form in chapter 237 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Week after week, the Jujutsu Kaisen manga never ceases to surprise fanssince, as usual, Gege Akutami has given a very unexpected turn to the events of this work, since the outcome of the great battle between Sukuna and Gojo left a shocking result for many followers, and that is that in previous chapters Satoru had been announced as the winner of this confrontation .

However, Akutami gave a surprising change to the outcome of this battle, as Sukuna was the real winner of the confrontationbecause to the surprise of many he murdered Satoru Gojo, this being a detail that gave a complete twist to the plot of Jujutsu Kaisenwhich has not been liked by fans.

But this is not the only surprising and interesting thing about the plot of Jujutsu Kaisensince, in the most recent chapter of the manga, Sukuna has regained his true formwhich could translate into an insult to Gojo, since this detail suggests that the King of Curses did not use all his power to confront Satoru.

It’s fasting Contains Spoilers for chapter #237 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Sukuna regains his true form in chapter 237 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga

The last few weeks have been very shocking for Jujutsu Kaisen fansSince, Gege Akutami has surprised fans with the death of Satoru Gojo, which has caused great annoyance and indignation within the fandom, since no one expected this beloved and popular character to have this fatal outcome.

Likewise, fans They had the consolation that Gojo had pushed Sukuna to the limit, since the latter used several tricks during this confrontation to confront Satoru. However, the most recent chapter of the manga could have changed this perspective, since everything seems to indicate that the King of Curses only used the minimum of his power, this being an insult to Gojo.

And in the most recent chapter of the manga it has been possible appreciate that Ryomen Sukuna has acquired his true form to fight with Kashimo, since the latter has made the King of Curses take his ace up his sleeve, since he used a cursed tool created by Yorozu called Kamutoke to restore your reincarnated bodymanaging to achieve his real appearance, which gives indications that Gojo was hardly a challenge.

Sukuna’s real appearance had already been revealed in previous chapters. However, the King of Curses has taken advantage of this moment to acquire his true formwhich presumably gives him a brutal power-up that he will use against Kashimo, who has been waiting for his revenge for a long time.

This detail about Sukuna is an insult to Gojosince not having used his true form against Satoru suggests that he knew that he could still beat the bearer of the Six Eyes, even though it originally seemed like a very close victory.

Notably, Sukuna did not use all his power to fight Satoru Gojobecause during chapter 236 of the manga in the panels in the afterlife, the controversial sorcerer revealed this detail to Geto, since he realized that the King of Curses still hidden overwhelming power which apparently will be unleashed from now on after having acquired its real form.

Sukuna has meticulously planned every strategy since he took over Megumi’s body.since he has had an ace up his sleeve for every occasion, so this confrontation with Kashimo is no exception, since he has acquired his true form to fight against the prominent ancient sorcerer who is determined to finish him off.

The King of Curses after having acquired his real form has generated a lot of concern and doubts in fansWell, some people wonder what happened to Megumi after this feat of Sukuna, since they have imagined the worst.

It remains to wait for the plot to continue developing to see What happened to Fushiguro and what Sukuna is up to after having acquired his true form to fight Kashimo.

