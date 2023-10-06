The Indonesian National Team’s mainstay defender, Pratama Arhan, continues to be in the spotlight. Especially after he officially married Azizah Salsha recently.

Many interesting stories accompany Pratama Arhan’s decision to marry Azizah. Well, netizens have been waiting for so long, finally Pratama Arhan, for the first time uploaded a portrait with his wife on his personal Instagram account. He did this on Azizah’s happy day.

Right on Azizah Salsha’s birthday on October 6, Pratama Arhan uploaded a number of portraits with his wife.

These photos illustrate how they are together. In the upload, the two of them look even more intimate.

“Your day, today,” wrote Pratama Arhan with a white heart emoji.

Of course, a series of photos uploaded by Pratama Arhan with Azizah Salsha immediately got the attention of netizens.

Unmitigated, this post has collected almost 2.8 million likes.

“The team that wants to go to Mars will gather tomorrow at 8 am,” said @timnasindonesiainfo.

“Finally the bucin, was beyond BMKG’s predictions,” said @nurmxxxxx.

“Oh, my husband is really adorable,” said @alvixxxx.

“Finally, it’s been posted, waiting for Sis Ziza to also post photos of your bucin,” said @hiiixxxx.

Pratama Arhan is often called bucin, aka blind in love, by the public. The reason is that after getting married, he often showed his love for Azizah Salsha, even when he was competing.