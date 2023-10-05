Denpasar Voice – The latest news appears ahead of the Indonesian National Team’s match against Brunei on October 12 2023.

Quoted from the fanbase account @pasukan.ngapak, Indonesian National Team defender, Jordi Amat has certainly been dropped from the 25 Indonesian players who will compete at the Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium in the continuation of round 1 of the Asian Zone World Cup Qualification.

“Injured while defending JDT in the Asian Champions League, Jordi Amat was not called up to the Indonesian national team against Brunei Darussalam son,” wrote the account.

“Jordi Amat’s position will be replaced by another local player,” added the account.

Also Read: Ahead of the PSIS Semarang Contest, the RANS Nusantara FC Coach Has No Ambition to Get 3 Points

The news of Jordi Amat’s injury is certainly bad news for the Indonesian national team. Quoted from Transfermarkt.co.id, since he was naturalized in 2022, Jordi Amat immediately became coach Shin Tae Yong’s mainstay.

Since his debut on December 23 2022, Amat has played for Garuda 8 times and scored 1 goal. The Malaysian League Champion player, Johor Darul Ta’zim, born in Barcelona, ​​is a tough defender for the Indonesian National Team.

Jordi Amat’s injury is expected to open up opportunities for the defender from PSIS Semarang, Wahyu Prasetyo, to play for the Indonesian national team.

The player nicknamed Hulk was again called Shin Tae Yong to fill the back line slot for the Indonesian National Team.

Quoted from transfermarkt.co.id, the Batang-born central defender, who is 180 cm tall, made his debut for the Indonesian national team on September 8 2023.

Also Read: Erwin Ramdani Definitely Absent Against PSIS Semarang After Injury Against Barito Putera

Hulk is a mainstay for Mahesa Jenar – nicknamed PSIS Semarang in the 2023 BRI Liga 1 event. He has played 14 matches with PSIS and managed to score 1 assist. This means that for the last 14 matches he has been trusted to guard Mahesa Jenar’s back line.

His brilliance has brought PSIS to currently be in 4th position in the BRI Liga 1 standings.

His summons was announced directly on the official PSIS Semarang Instagram, Tuesday (3/10/2023). Hulk is predicted to be a partner for the naturalized defender from the English second-tier club Ipswich Town, Elkan Baggott. (*/Ana AP)