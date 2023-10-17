After weeks with a summer flavour, autumn descends on Western Europe, brought by an intense disturbance arriving from North Atlantic: the storm, named Item from the UK Weather Service, will bring a rather intense phase of bad weather with heavy rain and strong winds in many countries.

Storm Babet brings bad weather to Europe: rain and winds of 100 km/h are expected

The storm Babet is now centered east of the Portugal: its approach to Europe will start an eventful phase, especially in Europe Iberian Peninsula, France and the British Isleswhere heavy rains and very intense winds are expected this week.

The cold front will bring locally intense rainfall with abundant accumulations already on Tuesday in Portugal and part of Spain, where accumulations of 40 mm are estimated in 12 hours, and from Wednesday in the United Kingdom. They are expected between Scotland and Ireland this week maximum accumulations of over 150 mmand critical issues cannot be ruled out.

The wind expected on Friday in Europe. Source Windytv

The wind will be fierce: they wait strong gusts, between 80 and 100 km/h especially in Portugal and Spain, where it was issued orange alert also for storm surges, with waves that may exceed 4-5 meters tall.

Phase of bad weather also arriving in the Mediterranean: rain and intense Sirocco winds between France and Italy

However, the bad weather will also affect France and Italy: a disturbance associated with the same low pressure area present over Western Europe will probably enter the western Mediterranean in the second part of this week, causing a clear intensification of the wind from the south also in these areas, with the risk of bad weather at times intense in the Balearics, in the south of France and in central-northern Italy.

The estimate of total precipitation accumulated between Tuesday 17th and Saturday 21st from the GFS model. Source TropicalTidBits

There will be rains abundantaccompanied by Scirocco windcon risk of storm surges on the most exposed coasts. At the moment the heaviest rainfall is expected in southern France, along the Côte d’Azur, and in northern Italy, particularly on the Alpine sector, in the North-West, and between Liguria, Emilia Romagna and upper Tuscany. Rainfall could exceed 50-100 in 24 hours, and in some areas the bad weather could last 2-3 days. There most intense phase for Italy it could arrive between Friday 20th and Saturday 21st.

In France a letter has already been issuedorange weather alert Wednesday 18th on the southern sectors of Gard and Herault including the cities of Nimes and Montpellier, due to the risk of heavy rains and flooding, with accumulations that in some cases could reach 80 mm l’ora.

More details on the trend described in future updates.

