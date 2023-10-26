The Sudanese army said it had accepted an invitation from Saudi Arabia and the United States to resume peace negotiations with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the paramilitary group that is trying to gain control of the country. The RSF also said it had accepted the invitation. The negotiations will take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, but it is unclear when exactly they will begin. Clashes between the army and paramilitaries in Sudan have been going on since mid-April: the army is commanded by the country’s president, General Abdel Fattah al Burhan, while the paramilitaries by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as Hemedti, who is also the vice-president . In recent months there have been several attempts at a truce, but they have always been violated, by one side or the other.