Suara.com – The Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) received appreciation from Suara.com at the 2023 Local Media Summit. The award was given directly by the CEO of Suara.com, Suwarjono to the Expert Staff of the Minister of PUPR for Inter-Institutional Relations, KM Arsyad at the Aryaduta Hotel, Central Jakarta on Wednesday, (11/10/2023).

This event organized by Suara.com is the culmination of a meeting of local media managers in Indonesia which is held every year. The Local Media Summit aims to overcome the technology and business gap between local and national digital media. And how to prepare strategies to make local media sustainable.

This award was given because the PUPR Ministry’s communications team succeeded in implementing a good and innovative communications strategy. Arsyad also expressed his gratitude for this special appreciation.

“With this appreciation, of course the PUPR Ministry would like to express its gratitude for the support of local media in reporting what PUPR has done,” said Arsyad at the 2023 Local Media Summit.

According to him, the PUPR Ministry is working on a lot of infrastructure, from building dams, bridges to roads. However, all of this will be useless if the information is not conveyed to the public.

“So once again, we would like to thank you and of course we must continue this collaboration in order to educate and educate the public, especially regarding the infrastructure that has been carried out by the PUPR Ministry,” said Arsyad.

Arsyad hopes that the Local Media Summit can continue to be held and can become an annual program. The reason is that this program can provide benefits for local media and other media segments to be able to maintain and grow their business amidst high competition.

“If you heard the program earlier, of course this is very good, because apart from providing education to local media, it also provides sharing experiences with media that have been successful in packaging news and becoming a trusted news source,” he concluded.

