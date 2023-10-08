loading…

Hamas holds many Israeli soldiers and citizens hostage. Photo/Twitter/BBC

GAZA – Hamas has not stated clearly how many Israeli citizens and soldiers were captured and held hostage. However, the hostages have many benefits for Hamas, namely as human shields and political tools.

The Israeli military stated that a large number of Israeli civilians and soldiers were being held hostage by the Palestinian group Hamas in the Gaza Strip. “Some are still alive and some are thought to be dead,” said Israeli military spokesman Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, as reported by the BBC.

Children, women, the elderly and the disabled were among those taken hostage, he added. “These are figures that were until recently unimaginable,” he said. “This will determine the future of this war.”

According to Hamas, the number of captured Israelis is “several times larger” than dozens, and they have been taken to various locations across the Gaza Strip.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Hamas was responsible for their security and Israel would “resolve issues with anyone who harms them”.

There are many videos circulating online purporting to show Israel in the hands of Hamas fighters. A video, which has been verified by the BBC, shows a truck driving through crowds of people in the Gaza Strip, purportedly carrying Israeli hostages.

Another video, geographically located in the Gaza Strip, shows a barefoot woman being dragged from the back of a truck with her bloodied hands tied behind her back.

Some of the hostages were said to have been taken from an outdoor party in Kibbutz Re’im, a suburb of Ofakim in southern Israel – not far from Gaza. Witnesses told Israeli media that the motorbike attackers started shooting at Israeli citizens, many of whom are still missing.

Video posted on social media, which has not been verified by the BBC, shows a woman attending the party being kidnapped and held captive on a motorbike by two men.