A comfortable and warm pajamas It can be the solution to a very tiring day, which is why if you are interested in purchasing a new one and you have the National Institute of Older Adults (INAPAM)you can buy pajamas at Suburbia With discount.

Among the benefits of the INAPAM card, adults over 60 years of age can access discounts in restaurants, some services, and clothing and footwear stores such as Suburbia.

When presenting the card at said department store You can receive a 5% discount on all purchases.

As the cold season approaches, seniors will be able to take advantage of the discount when purchasing low-cost pajamas.

The brands No Stop y Weekend They have a large number of models and prints that you can purchase in Suburbia for a price of less than 600 pesos.

