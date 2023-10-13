Among the sneaker models by Stylmartin, the Iron is CE certified, unisex and comfortable in the saddle and on foot, offers protection and is characterized by its slim line and vintage look. Here is a new aesthetic version with a bronze-colored Graffiti Leather upper

As can be deduced from the name, the peculiarity of this model is the shade of color and the finish of the upper, hand-brushed by hand to obtain a worn bronze effect.

However, let’s not forget that we are talking about footwear technique: Behind the attractive and casual look lies a complete set of features. Below is a brief description.

Offered in a unisex size range, IRON WP BRONZE offers protection in the saddle and a high level of comfort when walking. This is thanks to the presence of internal PU protections, positioned on both sides, effective when necessary. Also not to be overlooked is the leather gear shift guard.

Among the qualities worth mentioning are the use of waterproof and water-repellent materials, capable of isolating the foot from humidity, the presence of a breathable membrane to guarantee correct air circulation at the same time and the anatomical and micro-perforated insole.

And also the lace closure supplied in two color variations and the Total Black rubber sole to guarantee grip.

IRON BRONZE is available in sizes 36 to 47.

CE certified according to EN 13634:2017

RETAIL PRICE: 199.00 euros.