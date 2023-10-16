Stefano Sturaro, former Juventus footballer, had his say on the situation of the Old Lady, touching on various topics.

Stefano Sturaroformer footballer of Juventus, he told Tuttojuve.com. Here are his words: “Our strength came from an extraordinary group of men (Buffon, Chiellini, Barzagli, Marchisio etc..) who knew how to manage every situation and dragged us all along. My first thought as a fan is that one of the main shortcomings is the absence of these great figures. And the smart kids followed him, because they were able to learn from these behaviors.

Perhaps, also for this reason, today’s results are fluctuating and there is no continuity of results. Juve was Juve, perhaps not so strong at the start for what they demonstrated during the season. Also because compared to the previous year, there was an important generational change: away Pirlo, Vidal and Tevez, in a young Dybala and two great players like Khedira and Mandzukic who had to get used to our football.

We immediately found ourselves in difficulty, but in order to sink we managed to rediscover our certainties through work and the desire to never give up. Sometimes we had bad matches, I even remember some whistles from the ‘Stadium’ for this reason, but we weren’t interested in the game or in making 500 passes. We accepted that we were ugly, what really mattered to us was the victory: at 1-0 it had to end there and we didn’t want anything else, then it was fine if it ended with another result in our favour.”

October 16, 2023

