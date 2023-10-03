Despite the great advantages of chatbots based on artificial intelligence like ChatGPT, it is clear that for some situations there is nothing like human intelligence, and this study demonstrates this.

The arrival of artificial intelligence in the workplace is already a reality in many companies, but its effect on productivity and quality of work seems to continue to be an issue that needs to be evaluated.

That is precisely what a study carried out by Boston Consulting Group (BCG), together with researchers from Harvard, Wharton and MIT, has now illuminated those doubts, showing that AI can be a double-edged tool, with results that They depend on the type of tasks you want to perform.

The study randomly assigned 758 BCG consultants to three different groups. The first group did not have access to any type of AI, the second had access to ChatGPT based on GPT-4, and the third group had access to ChatGPT, as well as additional resources such as instructional videos and documents useful to carry out the job.

With all this, The tasks assigned to the consultants were divided into two categories: those that were “inside the boundary” of AI capabilities and those that were “outside the boundary.”

Despite its usefulness, the human factor continues to be more relevant than the capabilities of AI

For “inside the boundary” tasks, consultants who used AI proved to be more productive and generated higher quality results compared to those who did not use AI.

However, in the “off-border” tasks, the situation changed. Consultants who relied on AI were 19% less likely to produce correct solutions compared to those who did not use AI. This is because they often considered the answers generated by the chatbot correct, even if they were unsuccessful.

Saren Rajendran, one of the researchers of the study, makes very clear the need for professionals to be very cautious when using AI. Despite its advantages, It is essential that they are aware of the limitations of this technology and avoid blindly depending on it for tasks that require a human touch and intelligence.

As you can see, AI can be a really valuable tool for improving efficiency, but its success depends on how it is integrated and used in the work context. So to speak, not everything goes and the message is clear: it can be a valuable ally, but it should not completely replace human experience in somewhat more complex tasks.