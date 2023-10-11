Does the presence of a father with his children while studying really improve their educational attainment? How can a busy father often find the right time?

From being busy at work to daily responsibilities and pressures, many parents are trying hard to find enough time to sit with their children, especially during school days.

Reasons that prompted British experts to conduct an educational study confirming that children achieve better performance in primary school when their parents spend regular time with them reading, playing, or other daily activities.

The study showed that children who interacted with their parents in these ways when they were three years old achieved ideal grades in school when they were five years old. They had improved scores on key assessments by age seven.

The active participation of parents plays an important role in enhancing the educational achievement of the child.

On the other hand, experts emphasized that parents can be a source of motivation and enjoyable learning, which contributes to developing children’s linguistic, social, and motor skills.

When parents participate in their children’s education, they build stronger relationships with them and increase their children’s feelings of safety and trust.

In conclusion, experts advise parents who are exhausted at work to achieve a balance between their professional and family lives, by organizing time and actively participating in their children’s education, to create beautiful memories that last a lifetime.

During her talk on the morning program on Sky News Arabia, family and educational expert Lama Al-Safadi said:

The father has great responsibilities towards their children, in addition to his financial and social responsibilities. The presence of children with the mother is very important until the age of six, as she is the greatest source of affection and attention. After the age of six, a child needs what is called “feelings of security” by searching for the support and security that children feel while the father is present. Each parent has an important role and impact in the child’s life, and neither of them can replace the other.

How do you properly utilize your time with your children?

It is necessary to stay away from everything that might distract you while spending time with your children. The importance of relying on eye contact while talking to children, as this communication can be important in conveying feelings, interest, and a sense of security and trust. The importance of using time with children by providing them with positive reinforcement and motivating them to engage in positive behaviors. The importance of building a positive image of the father to strengthen the relationship with children.