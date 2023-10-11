Fish oil supplements are very popular, and are on track to reach an estimated $2.4 billion in global sales by 2030.

But a recent study by the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas found that labels on fish oil supplements contain “completely unsubstantiated” health claims.

The American New York Post quoted study co-author Joanna Asadourian as saying: “Based on what I personally saw in grocery stores and pharmacies, I was not surprised to find high rates of health claims on fish oil supplements.”

He continued: “But what was surprising was the large number of health claims made, ranging from heart and brain health to joint health, eye health, and immunity.”

Experts studied 2,819 fish oil supplements and found that only 19 percent made “FDA-approved health claims, while the others made unproven and worthless claims.”

The study stressed that labels can indicate that this dietary supplement “supports immune function, for example, but should not go so far as to say that the supplement prevents, treats, or cures a disease.”

Many fish oil supplements say they are beneficial for brain, mental health, joint health, or eye health, although there is no data from clinical trials to support these claims.