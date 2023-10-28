The Xbox Game Pass model and other subscription services has raised doubts among some developers. However, there are also companies that have supported and celebrated the existence of this alternative to bring their games to a larger audience.

One of them is Thunderful Gameswho has released The Gunk and more titles in Xbox Game Pass. The studio recommended the service model and, incidentally, asked to believe in Xbox’s strategy. He also gave his opinion on the purchase of Activision Blizzard and what it will mean for a studio like them.

Thunderful Games agrees with Xbox Game Pass and the purchase of Activision

In a recent interview with Windows Central (via Pure Xbox), Agostino Simonetta, director of Thunderful Games, highlighted the role that Xbox Game Pass has had for the studio. He noted that the platform is great as it allows developers to bring their games to a large audience.

In this sense, Simonetta believes that her model is beneficial for independent studios like Thunderful Games, as it helped them improve their business and have more opportunities to achieve success.

“When we launched The Gunk, it was fantastic for the team to see hundreds of thousands of people playing immediately… Some indies have been able to realize their vision and launch their product thanks to the support of Game Pass. Any business model that allows a company like Thunderful or larger or smaller to have a great business, it is more than welcome,” said the creative.

On the other hand, Simonetta spoke about the purchase of Activision Blizzard and the implications it may have for the independent scene. From his perspective, he will not cause any problems, as he is convinced that Xbox will continue to support small and emerging studios.

“From Thunderful’s perspective, this does not mark the beginning of the end for independent publishers working with Xbox. We have a strong relationship with Xbox and other platforms, and we have no doubt about Xbox’s commitment to games and development teams independent”, concluded the creative.

Thunderful fully trusts Xbox and Game Pass

