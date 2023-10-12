hollywood strike (Cordonpress)

After the end of the writers’ strike, the studios suspended negotiations with the actors’ unions over a long list of differences.

After the end of the writers’ strike in Hollywood (WGA), we all thought that the strike on the actors’ side (SAG-AFTRA) would come to an end. Following the return of the scriptwriters to their jobs, the studios opened the doors to negotiations with the unions of striking actors.

“After meaningful conversations, it is clear that the gap between AMPTP and SAG-AFTRA is too great, and the conversations are no longer taking us in a productive direction,” AMPTP (Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers) said in a statement. Due to the information released today, Far from bringing positions closer together, the conversation seems to have broken down, according to the producers themselves. They are the ones who assure that after the recent demands of the union and the pressure of the actors’ strike, the parties are very far apart.

hollywood strike (Cordonpress)

What Does SAG-AFTRA Require?

This has been a blow of reality for the entire industry, when everything seemed to be going in the right direction. Both parties They met formally 5 times in the last 8 business days, making the solution to this strike still seem very far away. Both directors and executives present at the talks. “Let’s hope that SAG-AFTRA reconsiders and returns to productive negotiations soon”, the studies reported. In addition, the information was released in which the SAG-AFTRA demanded a minimum salary increase of 11%, while the DGA and WGA, being the two main screenwriting associations, accepted 5% for the first year.

This not only will continue to delay premieres and future projectsduring this strike the premieres that take place with its protagonists will not be able to be promoted either.

hollywood actors