The stage of consolidation in the industry it doesn’t stop. Microsoft has just completed the purchase of Activision Blizzard and, apparently, it is only the beginning of a series of major acquisitions by various companies for the coming months.

At least that is what a recent report says, in which analysts affirm that there will be many purchases and mergers throughout 2024. According to their forecasts, companies such as Sony, Tencent y Take-Two They will take out their wallets to invest in new studies.

Large purchases and mergers predicted for 2024

Industry consolidation will worsen in 2024, according to analysts

According to the firm Drake Star (via Axios) there is a clear trend: the number of acquisitions and mergers has increased in recent months. Although a drop was recorded, everything is expected to change throughout 2024.

“Based on our conversations with many major gaming companies over the past few weeks, we expect deal volume to increase steadily over the next year,” said Michael Metzger, a partner at Drake Star.

From his perspective, the protagonists of the next wave of acquisitions and mergers will be Sony, Tencent, Take-Two and Savvy. For its part, the firm Konvoy Ventures predicts that Nintendo, EA and Nexon have a good sum of money to invest, so they could also surprise with acquisitions.

Metzger expects companies like Embracer Group to give up more of its studies after the recent crisis it suffered, which would generate even more movement in the sector. He notes that there are more and more venture capital funds focused on the industry, which will undoubtedly help boost the number of acquisitions.

