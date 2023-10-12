Five Nights at Freddy’s may be a franchise created just under a decade ago, but it already has 15 games. However, not all of them have been liked by fans and apparently they could be working on a sequel to one of the most hated.

What makes this think is a publication by Clickteam, a studio specialized in creative development tools.

The developer surprised fans of Five Nights at Freddy’s because the publication has a lot of details alluding to the horror franchise and at the same time requests programmers with experience in Unreal Engine, as well as character artists and 3D scenarios.

Is there a new FNaF World in development?

The image accompanying the publication appears Lolbit, a remodeled version of Funtime Foxy. Likewise, it is possible to see references to Cupcake and Animatronica (the name given to the game world, which Fredbear referred to as ‘Safe Heaven’).

As if that were not enough, there is a frame on the right side of Lolbit that suggests that it is a 3D recreation of one of the Byte Store, in which the player can get creatures (Bytes) that help him in battles in exchange for records.

With all that said, fans believe that Clickteam is involved in the development of a new FNaF World.

FNaF World could have a sequel

What is FNaF World?

FNaF World is the 5th game in the series that Scott Cawthon worked on and the first official spin-off. It was released as a free-to-play game in 2016 originally for PC.

In this title, players could explore the world of Five Nights at Freddy’s (divided into biomes) and engage in random turn-based combat, as well as encounter familiar characters and enemies from this franchise. In later versions it was even possible to complete mini-games to unlock more characters.

It didn’t take long for fans to find the FNaF World clues in the Clickteam image

At its release, the game was involved in some controversy, especially because it felt like an unfinished experience, but its condition improved with future updates. Unfortunately, 1 year later Cawthon reported that he would stop working on FNaF World to focus on other projects.

The good news is that FNaF World is still available online and you can download it through its official Game Jolt page.

The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie will be released on October 27, 2023. You can find more news related to this series by visiting this page.

