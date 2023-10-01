The prestigious animation studio is interested in producing anime series after being acquired by Nippon TV.

The legendary Studio Ghibli is for many one of the great people responsible for the enormous increase in popularity that Japanese animation gained throughout the world starting in the 90s and films such as Princess Mononoke or Spirited Away have made the company a world reference for animated cinema.

A few days ago it was confirmed that Studio Ghibli had been acquired by the major corporation Nippon TV and Toshio Suzuki, one of the most important members of the famous studio, has shared some details about the future of the company, dropping the possibility of expanding horizons making anime series in addition to continuing to work on films as they have been accustomed to throughout the company’s history.

The ambitious future of Studio Ghibli

In an interview given to the media Nikkei Suzuki has assured that they are going to consider the possibility of produce new anime series for Japanese television without leaving aside the creation of more feature films this time financially supported by Nippon TV.

Studio Ghibli has already ventured to make its first anime series in collaboration with Polygon Pictures creating Ronja, the bandit’s daughter, however, the work did not live up to expectations and even some fans did not welcome either its less imaginative plot or the use of computer graphics instead of the hand drawings that this artist usually does. animation studio. Due to this lukewarm reception, the company once again focused its efforts on producing new animated feature films, some without fully convincing their most loyal audience.

With this union we seek to stay afloat the international prestige of the studio even when they no longer have Hayao Miyazaki in their ranks, a fundamental pillar for the company for decades.

The Boy and the Heron is Miyazaki’s most recent work and has achieved triumph among Japanese critics. It has been ensured that in it the essence that elevated Ghibli to the top is present throughout its footage and also has the traditional aesthetics that are related to the company. It will be released in cinemas in Spain next. October 27th.

