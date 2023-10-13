A 21-year-old college student has earned a price of $40,000 for read the first word inside a rolled papyrus turned to stone by the volcano Vesuvius, 2,000 years ago. She has achieved it without touching it, thanks to AI.

Artificial intelligence has earned certain negative connotations, due to its ability to send almost all of us unemployed. But at the same time, it will help us combat climate change, cure diseases, or something that seemed impossible: decipher papyri turned into stone by the volcano Vesuvius.

In the year 79 AD the volcano Vesuvius exploded, causing one of the most powerful and famous volcanic eruptions in history. The Roman cities Pompeii and Herculaneum were buried by lava.

The Petrified Papyri of Herculaneum

Due to the very high temperatures of the lava and ash from the volcano, people, animals and objects were “turned into stone.” More specifically, they disintegrated with the heat, leaving a perfect “mold” of his figure.

In 1782, 1,800 charred papyri were discovered from a library in Herculaneum.which could have belonged to Julius Caesar’s father-in-law.

Herculaneum was a much smaller city than Pompeii, but the wealthiest Roman citizens lived there. So it is suspected that These papyri could contain important unpublished writings by the authors of the time.

A couple of years ago, in one of them an unpublished text by Seneca the Elder, an important orator born in Córdoba, was discovered. Although his son Seneca the Younger, philosopher, politician and writer, also from Cordoba, surpassed him in fame.

The problem with these 1,800 papyri from 2,000 years ago discovered in Herculaneum is that They are rolled up and completely charred. Those that have been attempted to unroll have disintegrated, destroying the text. Now there is new hope thanks to laser technology and artificial intelligence.

The University of Kentucky has developed a new type of X-ray called Diamond Light Source. With this high definition scanner a pair of papyri were x-rayed at a microscopic levelallowing us to differentiate the particles that belong to the text from those that were part of the papyrus.

Through software, have virtually unrolled the scanned papyrus, in order to “read” the words inside.

The problem is that, with this technique, we only know which microscopic particles belong to the paper and which to the ink, but they are particles, not letters. That’s why Artificial intelligence experts have been asked for help to be able to group these particles into the letters they form..

In this video you can see how the papyrus turned into stone has been deployed, virtually, to try to read what is inside:

To encourage work, The Vesuvius Challenge has been created, a contest with a million dollars in prizes for whoever can read the charred papyrus.

$700,000 is offered to anyone who manages to read at least 4 passages of the text, each with a minimum of 140 letters. Also $40,000 to whoever reads the first word, and $10,000 for the second. Plus, an additional $100,000 in other achievements.

By training their own AI, various universities have accepted the challenge. Finally, A 21-year-old college student named Luke Farritor has been the first to read a word from the papyrus.:

University of Kentucky

It is in Greek, and it says “πορφυρας”, which means “purple dye” or “purple cloths”, depending on the context.

Another student, Youssef Nader, managed to read the same word independently, but a little later, and for that he won $10,000.

You may be surprised that a Roman papyrus found in a Roman city is in Greek and not in Latin. But it turns out that, at that time, most of the writings kept in Roman libraries were by Greek philosophers and historians, since learned Romans had great admiration for their culture.

Now that the first word has been revealed, experts believe that The prize of 700,000 dollars for whoever manages to read at least 4 paragraphs of the papyrus is achievable. You just need to continue training the AI ​​so that it associates scanned particles with letters.

It looks like science fiction: read what is inside a papyrus rolled and burned 2,000 years ago in the city of Herculaneum by the volcano Vesuvius, without touching it. You have already read the first word, and perhaps soon we will be able to discover an unpublished text by a famous Greek or Roman philosopher or historian.