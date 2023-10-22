The words of the Salzburg coach at the end of the match lost against Lask Linz

The victorious away match in Turin has been archived, l’Inter is expected from the Champions League match against Salzburg. The Austrians are not going through a good moment and are coming off a home defeat against Lask Linz. At the end of the match the coach Gerhard Struber commented on the difficult situation of his team: “We have to show a different face to turn the match on our side. Today (yesterday, ed.) we lacked the fire to make it in the crucial moments of the match. The fans’ boos? If you don’t put your In the competitive field you might get booed.”

“We contributed a lot to this. Inter? We must all question a performance like that and still look forward to the match to come. This is the Champions League, it is something very special. We must show a different face. We must remember ourselves that what makes us strong is high aggression and intensity, we must demonstrate it. Then we will be able to annoy our opponents in Milan too.”