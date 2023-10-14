Strong earthquake in Afghanistan, over 2,000 dead and 9,000 injured

The death toll is almost two thousand of the powerful earthquake which hit western Afghanistan in recent hours, 35 kilometers northwest of Herat. A spokesman for the ruling Taliban claims this, explaining that twelve villages have been completely destroyed. The earthquake recorded a magnitude 6.3 followed by several aftershocks, as reported by the United States Geological Survey.

The latest official toll provided by Red Crescent spokesperson Erfanullah Sharafzoi spoke of at least 500 deaths due to the earthquake.

